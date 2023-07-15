Transfer News: Lukaku Annoy Inter By Speaking With Juventus, Chelsea Not Interested In Vlahovic.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Lukaku Annoy Inter By Speaking With Juventus.

Inter Milan are annoyed by the behavior of Romelu Lukaku. He has not responded to the hierarchy and his teammates and the Italian club have also learned that he is in talks with Juventus, who made an offer of €37.5M + €2.5M to Chelsea for him. Juventus offer for Lukaku though is conditional on the sale of Dusan Vlahović.

(Source: DiMarzio)

Chelsea Not Interested In Vlahovic.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are not interested in the signature of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic. The striker has been linked with Chelsea for the past few weeks and according to the Italian journalist, Chelsea have not shortlisted him in the list of potential summer targets.

Source: Fabrizio Romano.

PSG Place Ekitike On Transfer List.

Hugo Ekitike has been placed on the transfer list by PSG this summer. The French club hope to recover €20M for the striker.

(Source: le_Parisien_PSG )

