Transfer News: Liverpool Willing To Sell Thiago To Barcelona, Al Ahli Continue Push For Mahrez.

Liverpool Willing To Sell Thiago To Barcelona.

Liverpool are willing to sell Thiago Alcântara for an affordable price this summer and Barcelona are considering making a move for their former midfielder.

(Source: sport)

Al Ahli Continue Push For Mahrez.

Al-Ahli wants more than anything to bring Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Arabia and the club will continue pushing to sign Mahrez this week.

The Algerian captain would be considered a huge signing for the country.

(Source: lequipe)

Openda To Sign For RB Leipzig.

Lois Openda will sign for RB Leipzig for a club-record €38M plus add-ons.

The Belgian forward is expected this week to pass his medical and sign a 5-year contract with the German club. Openda has always been Leipzig’s main target to replacement Nkunku who joined Chelsea this summer and now, they’ve got their man.

(Source: kicker)

