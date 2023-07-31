Transfer News: Liverpool to send second bid for Lavia soon, Arsenal are still in talks to sign Raya.

Liverpool to send second bid for La soon.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Liverpool are going to send their second bid for Southampton’s midfielder, Romeo La. Liverpool new bid is about 45 million pounds and they hope to sign the young midfielder in order to replace Fabinho who joined Saudi Side, Al Ittihad.

Arsenal are still in talks to sign Raya.

Fabrizio Romano reveals that Arsenal are still in talks to sign Raya from Brentford. Arsenal have not yet reached an agreement in fee as Brentford keep demanding for 40milion pounds to sell the goalkeeper.

Chelsea set Chalobah price tag.

Sport Journalist, Nizaar Kinsella revealed that Chelsea have set the price tag Chalobah to be 45 million pounds. The defender will likely leave the club as he is behind in the pecking order amongst Thiago Silva, Levi Colwill and Benoit Badashille. The defender want to try a new experience and have more playing time ahead of the upcoming Euros 2024.

