Transfer News: Liverpool set to make new bid for Romeo Lavia, Man Utd submit verbal bid for Hojlund.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Liverpool are set to make a new bid for Romeo La. Their new bid will be around €45m which €42.5m fixed fee plus €2.5m add-ons.

Man Utd submit verbal bid for Hojlund.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester United have submitted their verbal bid for Rasmus Hojlund. Man Utd bid is a €60m package, that is €50m fixed fee plus €10m add-ons. Atalanta want a fee of atleast €70m to sell the player. The deal now depend on the clubs as Hojlund and his camp have already agreed personal terms with Manchester United on a five year deal.

Brighton completes official signing.

Brighton has completed the official signing of a new Brazilian center back Igor Julio from Italian Club, Fiorentina. He will replace Levi Colwill who returned back to his parent club, Chelsea.

Ex-Real Madrid midfielder, Isco chose set to join Real Betis.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that ex Real Madrid midfielder, Isco is set to join Real Betis as a free agent on a one year deal until June 2024.

