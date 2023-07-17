Transfer News: Liverpool Plot Move For Man City’s Philips, Barcelona Set To Announce Romeu Signing.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Liverpool Plot Move For Man City’s Philips.

Liverpool are planning a sensational move for Kalvin Phillips as a replacement for Fabinho who is Saudi-bound according to MirrorFootball. Jurgen Klopp has identified him as one of the players capable of filling in the gap in midfield.

(Source: MirrorFootball)

Barcelona Set To Announce Romeu Signing.

Oriol Romeu to Barcelona is a deal almost completed and Barcelona are set to make the announcement in the coming days according to Fabrizio Romano. Romeu has been linked with Barcelona for the majority of the window and now, it looks like he will be playing in their colours come next season.

(Source: FabrizioRomano)

Al Ahli To Bid For Mahrez.

Al-Ahli SC will submit an official proposal to Man City today for Riyad Mahrez. The Bid is thought to be worth around €20M but it remains to be seen if it will be enough to convince Chelsea to sell.

(Source: Santi_J_FM)

