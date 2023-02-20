Transfer News: Liverpool Owners Will Not Sell The Club, United Will Have To Pay Huge Sum For Abraham

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Liverpool owners will not sell the club

In a conversation with Boston Red Sox reporters ( CaughtOffside), Liverpool owner John Henry stated the club is not up for sale.

He stated that they have been talking to investors but not for a complete sale as reported earlier and is confident negotiations for further investment will go smoothly.

Manchester United will have to pay huge sum for Abraham

According to Calciomercatoweb, AS Roma will accept a bid in the range of €80m for Manchester United target Tammy Abraham in the summer.

With Anthony Martial’s inconsistent form and Marcus Rashford’s future uncertain, Manchester United are looking to add another striker to their squad, with Abraham reportedly high on the list of candidates.

Firmino ready to move on from Liverpool next season

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino is ready to end his 8-year association with the Reds and will let his contract expire at the end of the season, claims the Mirror ( Sport1).

Atletico Madrid are reportedly interested in signing him next season for free to replace currently out-on-loan João Félix, who could move permanently to Chelsea.

Juventus interested in Brahim Diaz

According to Calciomercatoweb, Juventus are looking to make a move for AC Milan winger Brahim Diaz next season. Diaz is currently on loan from Real Madrid at AC Milan, with the latter having an option to buy him at the end of his spell.

However, the report states that AC Milan aren’t keen on triggering their option to buy the Spaniard and Juventus will look to make a move for him in this situation.

Ex-Watford boss Gracia emerges as Leeds contender

Former Watford boss Javi Gracia has emerged as a candidate to become the new Leeds head coach.

Gracia steered Watford to safety in the Premier League and also led them to the FA Cup final during his time at Vicarage Road.

He’s available after leaving Qatari side Al Sadd last year.

Thuram to leave Gladbach at end of season

Borussia Moenchengladbach striker Marcus Thuram will leave the club at the end of the season, the Bundesliga side have confirmed.

Thuram, who played for France at the recent World Cup in Qatar, will see his contract at Gladbach expire at the end of the campaign.

“We’ve decided to allow Thuram to leave,” Gladbach director Roland Virkus told Sport1.

“We have to accept that in light of all the bigger clubs where he could make the move to,”

