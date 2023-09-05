Transfer News: Liverpool Open To Signing Mbappe, Mohamed Salah To Al-Ittihad

Liverpool Open To Signing Mbappe

Liverpool remain a possible destination for Kylian Mbappé next summer.

Real Madrid are holding their cards close to their chest and are officially waiting for Mbappé to show his desire to sign for them. (Source: L’EQUIPE)

Mohamed Salah To Al-Ittihad

A Saudi Arabian delegation arrived in London on Saturday as they make one last push to persuade Liverpool to sell Mo Salah before the Saudi window shuts this week.

The Saudi’s will push their offer towards £200M over the next 48 hours in the belief Salah would be open to joining Al-Ittihad. (Source: Mail Sport)

Quique Setien Leaves Villarreal

Quique Setién leaves Villarreal and he’s no longer the manager after one win and three losses in four games this season.

The clubs director of football, Miguel Ángel Tena, will take over on an interim basis and take training tomorrow. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Alaba Will Not Leave Real Madrid

The rumors about David Alaba joining Saudi side, Al Ittihad are 100% wide of mark. No chance for Alaba to leave Real Madrid or for Real Madrid to let David leave, not even for crazy bid.

Alaba loves Real Madrid, loves the city and the club. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

DONE DEALS

OFFICIAL: Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has signed a new contract valid until June 2025. (Source: Inter Milan)

OFFICIAL: Manchester united outcast, Mason Greenwood has completed a season-long loan move to Spanish Side, Getafe. (Source: Getafe)

