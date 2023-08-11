Transfer News: Liverpool Hijack Chelsea Move For Caicedo, Real Madrid Make Contact With De Gea

Liverpool Hijack Chelsea Move For Caicedo

Liverpool have submitted a bid of up to £110m total fee for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, according to Fabrizio Romano. The club are hoping to seal the deal by Friday as they hijack Chelsea hopes of sealing the midfielder’s signature.

Caicedo is said to prefer Chelsea move, but Liverpool have outbid the Blues for his services.

Real Madrid Make Contact With De Gea

Real Madrid are exploring goalkeeping options in light of Thibaut Courtois’ ACL injury and contact has been made with David De Gea’s representatives, according to Sky Sports.

De Gea is available as a free agent following his exit from Manchester United this summer. Real are also making checks on Kepa Arrizabalaga’s situation. The Chelsea stopper is Bayern Munich’s top target in between the sticks with a loan-to-buy agreement being pursued.

Spurs say striker has permission to travel to Germany for medical

After Harry Kane was told that a deal had been agreed between Tottenham and Bayern Munich, he decided to accept the German club’s offer, according to Sky Sports. It was understood Kane was being driven to Stansted Airport this morning when he was told to not fly. He turned back and is currently at a family home near the airport waiting for permission to fly.

However, Tottenham have since told Sky Sports that Kane does have permission to travel and that their agreement with Bayern remains in place and has not changed.

Bayern have agreed a deal worth close to £100m to sign Kane – and late progress was made on Thursday evening on the remaining issues that stand in the way of a transfer.

Bayern are willing to pay Tottenham £86m up front for Kane, with add-ons taking the deal close to £100m – a record for the club. Kane has one year left on his contract and, with no indication he will renew his deal, Spurs felt agreeing a move was the best worst-case scenario.

