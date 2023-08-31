Transfer News: Liverpool fix date for Gravenberch medicals, Chelsea in talks to sign Gabriel.

Liverpool fix date for Gravenberch medicals.

Fabrizio Romano revealed Liverpool have fixed a date for Gravenberch medicals. The Dutch midfielder will do his medical tests on Friday, early morning. He will travel to Merseyside tonight and will sign a five year deal with Liverpool until 2028. The player was keen on the move and that made the deal progress.

Chelsea in talks to sign Gabriel.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are in talks to sign Gabriel from Corinthians. Chelsea submitted their bid of €21m for the midfielder but the Brazilian Club need more if they should sell him. Gabriel has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea but the deal now depends on both clubs.

Bakayoko joins Lorient as a free agent.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Bakayoko has joined French Club, Lorient as a free agent. The midfielder penned down a two year deal with Lorient keeping him at the Club until 2025.

