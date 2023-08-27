Transfer News: Liverpool eyeing a move for Joao Felix; Arsenal unlikely to sign Eric Gracia

Liverpool eyeing a move for Joao Felix

Liverpool are looking to make a move for Barcelona target Joao Felix as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to Football Transfers. The Egyptian superstar has been linked with a move to Al-Ittihad in recent days and the Reds are eyeing a replacement for the former AS Roma man.

SOURCE: Football Transfers

Arsenal unlikely to sign Eric Gracia

Arsenal are reportedly ‘unlikely’ to sign Barcelona defender Eric Garcia. Mundo Deportivo report that Xavi does not intend to sell the centre-back. Arsenal had apparently lined up Garcia as a potential replacement for long-term absentee Jurrien Timber.

SOURCE: Mundo Deportivo

United get Amrabat boost

Manchester United have received a boost in their attempts to sign Sofyan Amrabat. Corriere dello Sport claims Fiorentina are now open to letting the midfielder leave on loan with an option to buy. Fiorentina initially wanted up to £25.7m (€30m) for the Morocco star. But, with a limited budget, United could strike a loan deal instead and purchase him next summer if they wish.

SOURCE: Corriere dello Sport

