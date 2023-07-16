Transfer News: Liverpool chasing Man Utd target Amrabat; Chelsea get Mane transfer update

Liverpool chasing United ‘target’

Liverpool could make a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat with Fabinho looking likely to leave the club.

The Brazilian looks set to move to Saudi Arabia with captain Jordan Henderson also attracting interest.

Liverpool have already signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister but would need further reinforcements.

The Athletic claim that Amrabat, who has been linked with United, is on their shortlist to succeed Fabinho.

Chelsea get Mane transfer update

Sadio Mane has been linked with a transfer to Chelsea in recent windows amid the possibility he departs Bayern Munich this summer.

Thomas Tuchel has now provided the freshest update on Mane’s future hinting that nothing has been decided yet. In a press conference, he said: “We’ve a constellation that makes it very difficult for Sadio. The player knows that too.

“Mané has a contract and wants to stay. And we respect that. But it’s only the first day of training and a lot of things can happen in football.”

Arsenal’s Tchouameni approach rejected

Whilst Declan Rice is set to be announced as an Arsenal player ver soon after West Ham confirmed his departure, it appears that they are still looking to strengthen their midfield further.

According to Defensa Central, the Gunners have seen an approach for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni turned down.

Man United favourites to sign Amrabat

Manchester United are reportedly in pole position to land Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat as Erik ten Hag looks to continue strengthening his squad. Mason Mount has already joined the Red Devils in a £60million transfer from Chelsea, next the club are looking to tie up a deal for goalkeeper Andre Onana in addition to Amrabat. Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport’s paper edition have claimed that United are in pole position to land Amrabat, with Fiorentina prepared to sell the Morrocan if their £26m asking price is met. The Red Devils are described as favourites to sign the midfielder, as Atletico Madrid have dropped out of the race due to financial concerns.

