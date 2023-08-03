Transfer news live: Real Madrid top target says “YES” to Chelsea.

Chelsea have received greenlight from french 24-year-old sensation Kylian Mbappe according to Diario Sport. The Paris Saint Germain attacker have agreed to join the English side on a year loan deal so as to move to Real Madrid after the deal expires in the summer of 2024.

Kylian Mbappe have been in bad terms with PSG since the past few weeks since he announced that he is not renewing for the french club when his contract expires in 2024 and the french club have been looking for means to sell him so as to avoid losing him as a free agent by next summer. The 2018 world cup winner is so keen on joining Real Madrid and have rejected a huge deal from Saudi Arabia last week so as to keep him in Europe and on the sight of the Galaticos.

Top sources confirm that Real Madrid are not willing to make a bid for the French forward this summer and would only like to pay his signing on bonus next summer so as to land him at the Santiago Bernebau.

Chelsea might make a loan bid in the next few days as PSG are will to let him leave after making a huge boost in a deal to sign Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos from Barcelona and Benfica respectively.

