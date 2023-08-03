Transfer news live: Chelsea receives “YES” from top Real Madrid target.

According to Diario Sport, Chelsea have been handed a huge boost in the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga as the 24-year-old has agreed to join the Blues on a one year loan deal.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side is expected to make advances in the deal in the next few days such as discussing personal terms with the french forward and agreeing a payment structure with the french side.

The deal is expected to be easy for Chelsea as both Kylian Mbappe and the Paris side have not been in good terms since the former announced he is leaving next summer. So as not to lose the 2018 world cup winner as a free agent, The Paris side are ready to listen to offers from any side linking the 24-year-old out of the club.

Last week, The former Monaco man rejected a huge deal from Saudi Arabia as he is still very interested in continuing his footballing journey in Europe. It is very clear that Real Madrid would not make a bid this summer as they would like to pay less than £100 to acquire his services next summer.

The white team would be only open to pay his £80 million signing on bonus when he becomes a free agent next summer. So as to avoid problems with the PSG’s hierarchy when the season starts, Kylian Mbappe is okay with the idea of joining Chelsea on a year loan deal after which his move to Madrid would be completed in 2024.

