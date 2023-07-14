Transfer News: Ligue 1 Club Eager To Sign Aubameyang, Update On Mitrovic Move To Al Hilal

Ligue 1 Club Eager To Sign Aubameyang

According to talkSport, 34-year-old Aubameyang is thought to be up for sale since Mauricio Pochettino does not have any plans for the forward.

According to reports, clubs in Saudi Arabia were interested in signing him. Marseille of Ligue 1 is reportedly eager to hire him, according to Sky Sports.

Sky Sports reports that a formal offer for the Gabon international is anticipated soon. Only one year remains on Aubameyang’s contract at Stamford Bridge.

(Source: talkSport & Sky Sports)

Update On Mitrovic Move To Al Hilal

According to Fabrizio Romano, Al Hilal and Aleksandar Mitrovi have verbally agreed upon personal conditions. He is open to the move.

Deal is dependent on the clubs after the first €30 million bid was turned down by Fulham. Al Hilal is prepared to make a second bid and is willing to do so. The Fulham striker is a top target for the Saudi side.

(Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Ibrahima Joins Al Duhail

According to Fabrizio Romano, Italian talent Ibrahima Bamba has joined Qatari side Al Duhail from Vitória Guimarães for a fee of €9m plus €5m add ons. The deal was completed with his agent Filipe Macedo Alves.

(Source: Fabrizio Romano)

