Transfer News: Lewis Hall now a Newcastle player, Petrovic to undergo medicals At Chelsea tomorrow.

Lewis Hall now a Newcastle player.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Lewis Hall is now a Newcastle player after completing his move from Chelsea. His move is on loan with an obligation to buy next year. A fee of €28m is set as the loan fee plus add-ons of €7m depending on how he performs. A sell on clause have been inserted in the deal for future dealings.

Chelsea to undergo medicals for Petrovic tomorrow.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are going to undergo medicals for Petrovic tomorrow in London. The Serbian goalkeeper will sign a 7 year contract with Chelsea until June 2030. A fixed fee of $17.5m plus add-ons of $2.2m will be paid to New England Revolution for the deal.

Cancelo move to Barcelona is very close.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Cancelo move to Barcelona is very close as it is just a matter of time. Final details are on loan with buy option clause and Barcelona are confident to seal the deal.

