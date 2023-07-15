Transfer News: Leo Messi Officially Announced, Liverpool Interested In Amrabat

Leo Messi Officially Announced

According to Fabrizio Romano, Messi has been officially unveiled as a new Inter Miami player. Following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, Messi, one of the all-time great players, signed a contract with the team that will last through the 2025 MLS season.

For David Beckham’s Miami and for big League Soccer, his coming is a big victory, and Messi’s presence is anticipated to propel American soccer to new heights.

Fans finally got to see the 36-year-old World Cup champion of Argentina in an Inter Miami jersey on Saturday after he announced his move to the MLS last month.

Liverpool Interested In Amrabat

Since Fabinho seems to be departing the team, Liverpool may try to recruit Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat.

While Jordan Henderson, the captain, is also getting notice, the Brazilian appears to be headed to Saudi Arabia. Liverpool has already acquired Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis MacAllister, but they still require further assistance.

Amrabat, a player with ties to Manchester United, is said to be on The Athletic’s shortlist to replace Fabinho.

Ramsey Set To Join Cardiff

According to Fabrizio Romano, Aaron Ramsey has left OGC Nice as he’s set to join Cardiff on free transfer after he completed his medical.

