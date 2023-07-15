Transfer News: Leicester Targets Chelsea’s Casadei, Tuchel Drops Update About Mane

Leicester Targets Chelsea’s Casadei

According to the Telegraph, Leicester City is hoping to capture Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei on a temporary basis.

As Leicester attempts to recover from being relegated from the Premier League, Casadei, who impressed while on loan at Reading in the Championship last season before shining for Italy’s Under-21s at the Euros, has being pursued.

(Source: The Telegraph)

Tuchel Drops Update About Mane

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has dropped an update on the club winger Sadio Mane. In a statement by the Bayern Munich manager, he said: “We’ve a constellation that makes it very difficult for Sadio. The player knows that too”.

“Mané has a contract and wants to stay. And we respect that. But it’s only the first day of training and a lot of things can happen in football”.

(Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Eddie Howe On New Signings

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe spoke on the possibility of getting new players in this transfer window, In a statement by the Newcastle manager, he said: “Nothing is close, we are working on that & we need new additions — we don’t have a huge budget to work with”

“Out budget strict, now we have to be creative”.

(Source: Fabrizio Romano)

ThousandWords (

)