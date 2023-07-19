Transfer News: Leicester sign goalkeeper Hermansen from Brondby, Manchester United agree personal terms with Hojlund

Done deal: Leicester sign goalkeeper Hermansen from Brondby

Mads Hermansen, a goalkeeper for Brondby, has signed a five-year contract with Leicester, and the agreement has been finalized.

Manchester United agree personal terms with Hojlund

Rasmus Hjlund’s opening offer is being prepared by Manchester United!

Personal terms are agreed upon. United is what he wants. After initial negotiations, Atalanta informed United that they did not want the three players offered in the deal. About €65–70 million is the asking price. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Telles to Al-Nassr is almost complete

Alex Telles’ transfer from Manchester United to Al Nassr is almost complete.

The two clubs have already reached a verbal agreement; they are just waiting for the paperwork. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Simons joins RB Leipzig from PSG

Xavi Simons joins RB Leipzig. Completed agreement for a PSG loan that is good through June 2024.

The contract can be signed after a medical in the next 24 hours. Back to PSG in the summer, NO purchase option clause, as always. Xavi is already in Leipzig with his representation. (Source: Fabrizio Romano)

Chelsea will continue to negotiate with Brighton over Moses Caicedo

Moisés Caicedo’s transfer to Chelsea is the subject of current negotiations between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion. (Source: Times Sport)

