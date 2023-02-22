Transfer News: Leeds United sign Javi Gracia, Zaha considering a move to Al Nasr

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Leeds United appoint a new coach

Premier League Club Leeds United have officially appointed Javi Gracia as their new head coach. The move is subject to him getting a work permit

Wilfred Zaha considering a move to Al Nasr

Crystal Palace and Ivory coast winger Wilfred Zaha are considering a shock move to join Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo at Saudi Arabia club Al Nasr during the summer when his contract expires in June. Wilfred Zaha who has less than four months on his contract at Palace may be tempted to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

Pochetino turns down Chelsea’s offer

Former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochetino has turned down an approach from Chelsea football club to replace Graham Potter.

Jorge Messi held talks with Barca President

Lionel Messi’s Dad Jorge Messi who is also his agent has held talks with Barcelona president Joan Laporta over a possible return to Camp Nou

Eddie (

)