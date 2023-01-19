Transfer news: Leandro Trossard Set For Arsenal Medical; Barcelona seal Gundogan transfer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Leandro Trossard Set For Arsenal Medical

Leandro Trossard is anticipated to fly to England tomorrow to undertake medical tests and finalize his transfer to Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Brighton FC and Arsenal have an agreement as of yesterday, so it’s the last stage before a formal announcement.

Barcelona seal Gundogan transfer

Barcelona have sealed the transfer of Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan for free and the player will join the Spanish outfit in the summer when he will hit free agency, according to Spanish outlet El Chringuito.

La Blaugrana are still in a tight financial situation after years of spending and wish to improve head coach Xavi’s squad through Bosman deals.

Bayern Munich sign Yann Sommer

Bayern Munich have officially announced the signing of Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach on a deal which will go up to 2025.

This marks the end of their search for someone to replace the injured Manuel Neuer in the short-term and possibly the long-term as well.

Dortmund yet to begin talks with Anthony Elanga

As reported by Sport1’s Patrick Berger, Borussia Dortmund are yet to begin talks with Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga over a potential loan move. Dortmund has reportedly checked the conditions of a loan deal with United but have not began any formal talks with Elanga regarding a move. This is due to Dortmund needing to sell a winger to be able to bring in the 20-year-old. Elanga has played 15 times for United this season but only started six of those games, his last appearance in the league was against Bournemouth on the 3rd of January, where he came off the bench.

Sportyvibes (

)