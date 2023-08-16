Transfer News: Lavia Set To Complete Chelsea Medical, FC Porto In Talks For Jorge Sánchez

La Set To Complete Chelsea Medical

According to Fabrizio Romano, Southamton midfielder Roméo La is currently in London today as he is set to complete his medical tests as a Chelsea player after a fee of £53m plus £5m deal was agreed on yesterday night.

Reports states that Brazilian talent Deivid Washington is also completing the final part of his Chelsea medical today ahead of the club official statement.

FC Porto In Talks For Jorge Sánchez

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Portuguese club FC Porto are in talks with Ajax to sign Jorge Sánchez on a loan deal with a buy option clause.

Fabrizio reports that the player is keen on the move as he’s not planning to join Chivas or return to Mexico despite recent transfer links.

Update On Lazar Samardzic

According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, Lazar Samardzic and Inter Milan deal has collapsed at this stage. Reports from Fabrizio Romano states that negotiations for the top player are now off despite an agreement reached last week and also completing his medical tests.

The top player will now formally return to Serie A side Udinese.

