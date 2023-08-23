Transfer News: Laporte Signs as new Al Nassr player, Man City send first bid for midfielder, Nunes.

Laporte Signs as new Al Nassr player.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Laporte have signed as Al Nassr player after completing his medical tests today in Dubai on a three year contract. A fee of €30m was paid to Manchester City in order to finalize the deal. The Spanish defender wants to try a new experience in Saudi Arabia.

Man City send first bid for midfielder, Nunes.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester City have sent their first bid for midfielder, Nunes. The bid was in excess of €50m and it will also include add-ons. The Portuguese midfielder has already given green light to join Manchester City. Wolves will decide this week for Nunes.

Bernardo Silva renews contract with Manchester City.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Bernardo Silva have renewed his contract with Manchester City to keep him at the Etihad until 2026. The chose to remain in Manchester City despite being wanted by Paris Saint German and Barcelona.

