SPORT

Transfer News: Laporte Signs as new Al Nassr player, Man City send first bid for midfielder, Nunes.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 41 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read

Laporte Signs as new Al Nassr player.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Laporte have signed as Al Nassr player after completing his medical tests today in Dubai on a three year contract. A fee of €30m was paid to Manchester City in order to finalize the deal. The Spanish defender wants to try a new experience in Saudi Arabia.

Man City send first bid for midfielder, Nunes.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Manchester City have sent their first bid for midfielder, Nunes. The bid was in excess of €50m and it will also include add-ons. The Portuguese midfielder has already given green light to join Manchester City. Wolves will decide this week for Nunes.

Bernardo Silva renews contract with Manchester City.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Bernardo Silva have renewed his contract with Manchester City to keep him at the Etihad until 2026. The chose to remain in Manchester City despite being wanted by Paris Saint German and Barcelona.

Sportsmannie (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 41 mins ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chelsea Next 4 Games That Are Likely To See Them Go On A Losing Streak

2 mins ago

CHE vs LUT: Pochettino’s Strongest XI vs Luton that could see Chelsea bounce back to winning ways.

14 mins ago

ARS vs FUL: Best Starting XI Arteta Should Utilize To Ensure Arsenal Doesn’t Drop Points On Saturday

28 mins ago

5 Inter Milan Players Who Wore the Number 7 Before Juan Cuadrado

51 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button