Transfer News: Kolo Muani Signs For PSG, Amrabat Set To Travel To Manchester

Done Deal: Randal Kolo Muani Signs For PSG

Paris Saint-Germain secured Randal Kolo Muani in a groundbreaking €90 million deal from Eintracht. The contract, running until June 2028, finally materialized after extensive and challenging negotiations, making it PSG’s costliest signing ever. Muani’s arrival adds a new star to the PSG constellation, promising a bright future for the club.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Done Deal: Sofyan Amrabat Set To Travel To Manchester

Sofyan Amrabat is set to embark on his journey to Manchester after successfully completing medical tests in Pisa. Manchester United eagerly awaits Amrabat’s arrival for media obligations, underlining their anticipation for his role in the squad. The deal, agreed with Fiorentina, marks a significant step in Amrabat’s career, bringing him to the Premier League.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Mason Greenwood’s Surprise Switch to Getafe:

Mason Greenwood’s transfer saga took a surprising turn as he joined Getafe from Manchester United, signing a deal. Previously linked to Lazio, the deal with Getafe represents a fresh start for the English talent. However, the agreement includes a return clause in summer 2024, leaving the door open for his comeback to Manchester United.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Done Deal: Luis Sinisterra’s Exciting Move to Bournemouth

Bournemouth secured the signature of Luis Sinisterra, a talented winger, in an exciting deal. The exclusive picture of Sinisterra and his agent celebrating the move signals the player’s enthusiasm for this new chapter.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

