Transfer News: Kolo Muani Agree Personal Terms With PSG, Dembele's Move To PSG Delayed By Barcelona.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Kolo Muani Agree Personal Terms With PSG.

According to journalist, Florian Plettenberg, Randal Kolo Muani and PSG now have a verbal agreement in principle on personal terms. Kolo Muani has decided to join PSG and he wants to leave Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.

Eintracht wants €100m for the winger but the players management seeing that demand as unrealistic. PSG will now start intense negotiations with the German club to find a solution.

Dembele’s Move To PSG Delayed By Barcelona.

Ousmane Dembélé’s transfer to PSG has been getting delayed because Barça sent the paperwork late. However, it’s a matter of hours.

Barca To Pay €3m Plus Variables For Noah Darvich.

Barça will sign Noah Darvich for only €3m + variables. The young player will join Barcelona where he will hope to rise through the ranks and make an impact in the first team.

