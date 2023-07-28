Transfer news: Klopp set to launch new £45m bid for Lavia; ﻿Arsenal hike-up Balogun’s price for £50m

Klopp set to launch new £45m bid for La

Liverpool and Southampton held further talks on Thursday over a proposed £45million deal for midfielder Romeo La.

Mail Sport reported earlier this week that the club was preparing a revised bid shy of £50m, La’s price tag, after their opening offer of £34m plus £4m was rejected.

Jurgen Klopp is believed to be keen to bring the talented teenager to Anfield this summer and an improved offer may tempt Saints into a reluctant sale.

La, who moved to St Mary’s from Manchester City last year, is in demand ahead of the new season after impressing during his debut campaign on the south coast.

As well as Liverpool, Chelsea are also understood to retain an interest.

﻿Arsenal hike-up Balogun’s price for £50m

Premier League giants Arsenal are holding out for £50 million for their striker Folarin Balogun.

The United States international has seen his stock rise massively over the past few months.

An impressive loan at Reims and a good start to his USA career means he is sought after.

Per The Sun, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Marseille, Monaco, and RB Leipzig are all in the mix for his signature.

However, the Gunners are not going to sell for a low fee, as they want big money for the 22-year-old.

A bidding war is very likely and manager Mikel Arteta can use those funds to sign other targets.

Anderlecht beat Barcelona to the signing of England youth international

After the famous Arda Güler saga, it is now Anderlecht who has ‘stolen’ a signing from FC Barcelona. The Belgian league side has announced the arrival of Tudor Mendel-Idowu, a player who until a few days ago had a verbal agreement with the Catalan club to play for Barça Atlètic.

On Thursday afternoon, Anderlecht made the signing of the promising English player official on their social media. “The young talent joins the Mauves on a three-year contract. Welcome aboard, Tudor,” read the statement.

Mendel-Idowu is a quick and skillful winger who arrives in Belgium as a free agent after finishing his contract with Premier League club Chelsea, who he had been with since the age of eight. In addition, the new contract includes the option of an extra season for the England youth international.

“It’s really exciting to be here. I was fascinated by the sporting project presented by both Jesper and Mikkel. I’m looking forward to making my mark at this beautiful club,” explained Mendel despite having reached an agreement in principle with Barcelona a few days ago.

The deal was for a contract until 30 June 2026 and his participation in both the Juvenil A and the Barça reserve team, which in the end will not be the case.

