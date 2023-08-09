Transfer News: Kepa Set For Chelsea Exit, Arsenal Return Once Again For Luiz

Kepa Set For Chelsea Exit

According to Fabrizio Romano, Kepa could be on his way out of Chelsea as Bayern have added Kepa to their shortlist for the new goalkeeper. Bayern Manager, Tuchel is a huge fan and has suggested his name.

Arsenal Return Again For Luiz

According to Football Insider, Arsenal have returned once again for Aston Villa’s midfielder Douglas Luiz but face battle from Tottenham. The player wants Arsenal.

Lewis Hall set to join Palace

According to Fabrizio Romano, Lewis Hall will become new Crystal Palace player this week. Positive talks took place on player side after the agreement reached with Chelsea last week. It’s set to be a Loan move until June 2024.

Neymar open to Saudi move

According to Diario Sport, Neymar is open to joining a club in Saudi Arabia but only if they let him join Barcelona on loan this season.

Man City want Paqueta

Man City have tabled an opening bid of £70m to West Ham for Lucas Paqueta and it’s expected to be rejected.

