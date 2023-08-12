Chelsea’s keeper to Real Madrid on loan deal from Chelsea, agreement reached.

No permanent move or obligation, one year move for Chelsea’s keeper to replace Courtois, out for six to seven months.

Chelsea’s keeper has completed his move to Real Madrid and the deal has been finalised and both clubs has agreed o the deal. This simply means that Chelsea may go into the market to sign a decent goalkeeper that can replace Chelsea’s keeper. They recently signed a new goalkeeper Sanchez, from Brighton. But they will need to sign another goalkeeper after completing the signing of Moises Caicedo.

However, this might be good news from some Chelsea supporters because most of them don’t really like Chelsea’s keeper mainly because he doesn’t make spectacular saves and is very poor in stopping penalties. Chelsea’s keeper has now completed the move to Real Madrid on loan and he was absolutely pushing for the deal to happen, because who would reject Real Madrid.

Itzkhingsam (

)