Transfer News: Kepa could join Bayern on loan; Walker agrees to stay at City
Kepa could join Bayern on loan
Bayern Munich want Kepa Arrizabalaga. There has already been contact with Chelsea. Kepa Arrizabalaga is Thomas Tuchel’s first option. The formula could be a loan with a mandatory purchase option. In the next few days, Bayern plan to present a first official offer.
Source: @MatteMoretto
Walker agrees to stay at City
Kyle Walker is on course to sign a new contract at Manchester City to deal Bayern Munich fresh transfer blow. Walker’s leadership and athleticism remains key to Pep Guardiola.
Source: @SamiMokbel81_DM
Arsenal reject €40m offer for Balogun
Arsenal have rejected an offer worth around €40m from Ligue 1 side, AS Monaco for Folarin Balogun. The French club will charge again for the USMNT striker and they already have an agreement with the player.
Source: @FabriceHawkins
Done deals;
Barcelona have signed midfielder Noah Darvich from Freiburg for €2.5m on a contract until 2026.
Southampton have signed former Arsenal centre-back Zach Awe on a three-year contract.
Saudi club Al Fayha have signed striker Fashion Sakala from Rangers for €4.65m.
Eibar have signed winger Konrad de la Fuente from Marseille on a season-long loan
