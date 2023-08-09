Transfer News: Kepa could join Bayern on loan; Walker agrees to stay at City

Kepa could join Bayern on loan

Bayern Munich want Kepa Arrizabalaga. There has already been contact with Chelsea. Kepa Arrizabalaga is Thomas Tuchel’s first option. The formula could be a loan with a mandatory purchase option. In the next few days, Bayern plan to present a first official offer.

Source: @MatteMoretto

Walker agrees to stay at City

Kyle Walker is on course to sign a new contract at Manchester City to deal Bayern Munich fresh transfer blow. Walker’s leadership and athleticism remains key to Pep Guardiola.

Source: @SamiMokbel81_DM

Arsenal reject €40m offer for Balogun

Arsenal have rejected an offer worth around €40m from Ligue 1 side, AS Monaco for Folarin Balogun. The French club will charge again for the USMNT striker and they already have an agreement with the player.

Source: @FabriceHawkins

Done deals;

Barcelona have signed midfielder Noah Darvich from Freiburg for €2.5m on a contract until 2026.

Southampton have signed former Arsenal centre-back Zach Awe on a three-year contract.

Saudi club Al Fayha have signed striker Fashion Sakala from Rangers for €4.65m.

Eibar have signed winger Konrad de la Fuente from Marseille on a season-long loan

