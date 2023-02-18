Transfer News: Juventus Eyeing Mount In The Summer, Jassim Table Substantial Debt-Free Offer For Utd

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Juventus eyeing Mason Mount in the summer

Juventus are looking at a revolution in the summer bringing in a host of changes. Chelsea’s Mason Mount is one of the key names in that operation, according to reports in the CalciomercatoWeb.

The English midfielder has fallen out of favor under Graham Potter and Juventus could look to swoop him in the summer.

Qatari investors, Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani table ‘substantial, debt-free’ offer for Man Utd

Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani has tabled a ‘substantial, debt-free’ offer for Manchester United.

His intention to buy the club was confirmed in a statement that said the bid would focus on “investing in the football teams, the training centre, the stadium and wider infrastructure, the fan experience and the communities the club supports.”

Angel Di Maria will continue at Juventus

Angel Di Maria has been linked with a move away from Juventus with Galatasaray lurking in the corner but according to Fabrizio Romano, the Argentine is set to continue in Turin until the end of the season.

Arsenal keen to sign Bundesliga attacker Jesper Lindstrom

According to a Sport1, Arsenal hold serious interest in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Jesper Lindstrom. The Dane has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time, but they couldn’t rope him in last summer. His future would be the subject of renewed interest from a number of teams, including Mikel Arteta’s side, in the summer.

The Gunners would face competition from several clubs, and according to the report, Frankfurt will set a high asking price for his services.

Chelsea eye £27m summer move for on-loan midfielder Zakaria

Chelsea are reportedly contemplating whether to make Denis Zakaria’s loan deal permanent pr not, after his parent club Juventus re-affirmed they are looking to sell the player in the summer in the light of their precarious financial position.

The Switzerland international joined the Blues last summer on deadline day on a season-long loan from Juventus. The Italian giants have also inserted a clause that allows Chelsea make his transfer permanent for just £27m this summer.

Rodgers won’t ‘beg’ Maddison to stay at Leicester

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers maintains he “won’t be begging for a player to stay” as conversations regarding James Maddison’s contract continue.

Maddison is entering the final season and a half of his deal with Leicester and there has been plenty of discussion about whether he will move away from the King Power Stadium.

Wood completes £15m permanent Forest switch

Chris Wood has completed a £15m permanent move to Nottingham Forest after making three appearances for the club, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

