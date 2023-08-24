Transfer News: Juve will only sign Lukaku from Chelsea if they can sell Vlahovic, Man City submit Nunes bid

Juve will only sign Lukaku from Chelsea if they can sell Vlahovic

According to The Telegraph, Chelsea are stuck playing the waiting game as while Juventus are interested in signing Romelu Lukaku, they will only sanction a move if they can sell Dusan Vlahovic. The Blues and the striker are keen on parting ways this summer but despite that, the 30-year-old has already rejected a huge offer to sign for Al-Hilal, as he wants to stay in Europe.

However, the Old Lady have financial issues and can only sign the Belgian if they manage to get Vlahovic’s wages off their books. It’s why they were looking into a swap deal although the Blues’ interest in the Serbian has since cooled off. The Telegraph has further reported that beyond Juventus, Lukaku has interest from no other clubs within Europe although several Saudi Pro League sides are keeping an eye on proceedings.

Man City submit Nunes bid

Man City have reportedly submitted their first bid to Wolves for midfielder Matheus Nunes. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano claims the offer is worth in excess of £42.72m.

Montiel completes loan move to Forest

World Cup winner Gonzalo Montiel has completed his loan move to Nottingham Forest from Sevilla. The Argentina defender, who hit the winning penalty against France in the World Cup final shoot-out in December, could join Forest permanently at the end of his loan spell.

Montiel also hit the decisive spot-kick for Sevilla in last season’s Europa League final victory against Roma. The 26-year-old has 23 international caps for Argentina.

Blow for Everton as investment talks end

A deal which was expected to see New York based MSP Sports Capital take a stake in Everton has ended. The company had entered into an exclusivity deal with Everton owner Farhad Moshiri which could’ve seen them take around a 25 per cent share in the Premier League club but that has now expired with no sign of the process going ahead.

One source has told Sky Sports that talks about investment in the club are “ongoing” however there was no guarantee that would include MSP. The news will come as a blow to the club as the proposed funds were due to be directed towards the completion of its new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock.

chelseaupdatez (

)