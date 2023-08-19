Transfer News: Juve demand £50m plus Lukaku for Vlahovic; Man United set to axe Mason Greenwood

Juve demand £50m plus Lukaku for Vlahovic

According to Italian newspaper Tuttosport, Juve are now demanding £50million in cash as part of the package that would see Vlahovic move to Stamford Bridge after just 18 months in Turin – with Lukaku heading to Italy. Juve are currently looking to raise a significant amount of cash after being slapped with a £17.1million fine for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. The Italian giants have also been dumped out of next season’s UEFA Conference League meaning there will be no European football on offer in Turin next season.

Man United target Pavard set to join Inter

Nenjamin Pavard has attracted interest from Arsenal and Manchester United this summer, but Sky Sports Italia say the Bayern Munich defender will join Inter. Pavard is into the last year of his contract, while the Italian club’s offer of €25million plus add-ons is said to be €5m shy of Bayern’s valuation.

Arsenal ‘considering’ €60-70m offer for Kounde

Arsenal are ‘considering’ to make an offer to sign Jules Kounde from Barcelona, according to Twitter user @ Blxck. The Gunners are said to be eyeing Barcelona’s difficult financial situation with their proposal to be between around €60-70million (£51.3-£59.9m).

Man United set to axe Mason Greenwood

The Sun are now reporting that Manchester United are set to axe Mason Greenwood from their squad. It means that if true, the player could be available on the market in the final weeks of the transfer window. The forward has not played for United since January 2022 in a 1-0 win over West Ham. Clubs from Turkey and Italy have shown interest.

Okilolonglife (

)