Transfer News: Jurrien Successfully Completes His Arsenal medical, Gunners Push For Jeremie Frimpong

Timber successfully completes Arsenal medical ahead of £38m move from Ajax

Jurrien Timber has just successfully completed his medical tests as new Arsenal player.

Arsenal push for Frimpong

The Gunners are ready to ramp up their interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

The full-back, 22, who used to play for Celtic, is also on the radar of Manchester United and Bayern Munich but the Express reports that Frimpong is high up on Arsenal’s shortlist with talks being held, but no bid yet tabled.

Leverkusen have set a £42.7m price tag for Frimpong, which would further Arsenal’s busy and expensive summer. The north Londoners have previously attempted to do business with the German club having eyed winger Moussa Diaby.

Greenwood swap deal on the cards

Mason Greenwood’s 18-month exile from football could end with a loan move to Atalanta…. as Manchester United look to sign the Italian side’s Danish hot shot, Rasmus Hojlund.

Manchester United are close to finishing their internal investigation into Greenwood, who has not played for them since January 2022.

United’s first-team squad are said to have been split over Greenwood’s possible return to the club after the CPS dropped all criminal charges against him – one count of attempted rape, one count of controlling and coercive behaviour and one count o assault occasioning actual bodily harm – in February.

Caicedo breaks silence on Chelsea interest

Moises Caicedo has said that he knows how to handle all of the attention he’s getting as Chelsea chase his services.

“It’s a very great emotion,” he told Maria Jose Flores. “What guy wouldn’t want them to be talking about him?

“I know how to handle it. I don’t get carried away by emotions. I’m enjoying time with my family for now. There is pressure, but I am calm. I am waiting for whatever God decides. He willl know what is best for me.

