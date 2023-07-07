Transfer News: Jurrien Successfully Complete Arsenal Medical, Gunners In Pole Position To Sign Diaby

Timber successfully completes Arsenal medical ahead of £38m move from Ajax

Jurrien Timber has just successfully completed his medical tests as new Arsenal player.

Arsenal on pole for Moussa Diaby

According to the Daily Mail , the Gunners are now favorite to sign Moussa Diaby this summer transfer window. The French international would like to leave Bayer Leverkusen to return to PSG or join the Premier League club.

Joao Félix dreams of PSG, Enrique wants Barcola

Joao Félix must and wants to leave Atlético Madrid and has even seen his number 7 given to Antoine Griezmann in recent hours. According to GOAL, the Portuguese international would like to sign at PSG and evolve under the orders of Luis Enrique. However, Atletico Madrid would demai 100 million euros and the player would only be seen in Paris as an alternative should Neymar leave.

Barcelona could be snatched Vitor Roque

According to the Spanish press, Chelsea, PSG and several European Clubs are trying to overtake FC Barcelona at the last minute for the Brazilian striker from Paranaense, Vitor Roque. While Barça agreed with the player and the club, for a transfer of 35 million euros plus 10 million bonuses.

The Blaugranas would have 24 hours to make an official and firm offer, otherwise the 18-year-old nugget will be on the market again, to the delight of the leaders of PSG or English club, in particular.

Rasmus Hojlund would be Ten Hag’s priority

Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen and Randal Kolo Muani were among the names mentioned to take the role of goalscorer at Manchester United, but the current priority for Erik Ten Hag is Rasmus Hojlund. With his 10 goals for his first season in Serie A with Atalanta Bergamo.

The Denmark international could expecting a new offer from Mancunians, according to The Telegraph . The Red Devils could offer €59m for the Denmark international.

Close agreement between Inter and United for Onana

According to the Italian and English press, Manchester United and Inter Milan are on the verge of reaching an agreement for the transfer of André Onana to United against around 50 million euros. The Cameroonian international could sign in the coming days.

Khalid311 (

)