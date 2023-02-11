Transfer News: Jurgen Klopp Holds Talks With Real Madrid, Man United Could Sign Dybala For Cheap

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Jurgen Klopp holds talks with Real Madrid

Liverpool manager has held talks with Real Madrid about taking over the coaching role from Carlo Ancelotti in the summer, per El Nacional.

The German is experiencing his worst season as Reds’ manager, yet and could be on his way out in the summer, which is seen as an opportunity that Los Blancos do not want to let go of.

Manchester United could sign Dybala for cheap

Manchester United could sign AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala by paying his £10.7m release clause next summer, according to CalcioMercato.

Dybala has been excellent for AS Roma this season with 7 goals and 6 assists in 15 league games. Manchester United will have to move quickly if they want to get him for a bargain, as the report states that Roma are looking to increase his wages and nullify the release clause.

Tottenham eyeing Maddison move?

Tottenham are at Leicester this afternoon and Antonio Conte’s side have been linked with a move for James Maddison this morning, according to the Daily Mirror.

Conte’s assistant Cristian Stellini admitted: “We like Maddison. He is an important player in this league, a player with an important type of skill, like his delivery, his crossing, his right foot is a very important foot so he shoots, he crosses, he takes the set-pieces.

“He is a player you have to take care of. When you play against him, you have to be careful. When you feel how important is this type of skill, for sure you like this type of player.

“He’s a player with talent. At the moment he’s playing for Leicester, a team we play against. We take care of him like an opponent.”

Real Madrid to reinforce attack with Dusan Vlahovic before going for Erling Haaland

Real Madrid want to replenish their forwardline as Karim Benzema nears the end of his fascinating career, although he is far from done yet.

According to Fichajes, the Spanish heavyweights want to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic as an immediate acquisition, even though they still dream of signing Erling Haaland.

The report further claims that the Serbian is unhappy in Turin and would be keen to move to another elite team, while Los Blancos have also realised that getting Haaland could take a few more years, which could derail their plans for the short-term.

