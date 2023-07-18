Transfer News: Jonny Signs For Manchester United, United Target Kim Min-jae Says Goodbye To Napoli

Jonny Evans signs for Man Utd

Jonny Evans has signed a short-term deal to enable him to take part in Manchester United’s upcoming pre-season games in Edinburgh and San Diego.

The defender has been training with the U21s following his departure from Leicester City at the end of last season.

Evans has also taken part in a number of first-team sessions and ‘impressed Erik ten Hag and the coaching staff’, according to a club statement.

Evans mde 198 appearances for Man Utd before leaving in 2015, counting the Champions League, Premier League and League Cup among his honours.

Manchester United target Kim Min-jae says goodbye to Napoli

Sticking with central defenders, for a period of time, it looked like Kim Min-jae would not be signing for Manchester United Old Trafford.

That wasn’t to be, with the Serie A winner set to be announced as a Bayern Munich player imminently. He’s said his farwells to Napoli, according to the Mirror.

Harvey Barnes close to joining Newcastle United

According to GOAL, Harvey Barnes is edging closer to a move to Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United for a reported fee of around £35-40 million ($46-50m). The deal could be finalized around the end of this week if negotiations run smoothly.

Saint-Maximin has not travelled for Newcastle friendly amid Saudi links

According Skysports, Allan Saint-Maximin has not travelled to Glasgow for Tuesday’s friendly against Rangers.

The Newcastle winger is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia Pro League and contact has been made with Newcastle.

Newcastle value the 26-year-old around £40m. A potential Newcastle exit of the Frenchman will accelerate up Newcastle’s move for Leicester’s Harvey Barnes.

Colwill staying at Chelsea

It’s not all good news for the Reds though…with their proposed move for Levi Colwill surely dead in the water after Chelsea saw Wesley Fofana ruled out for a significant time period with an ACL injury.

Colwill has been linked with a move to Anfield as boss Jurgen Klopp bids to improve his options in central defence. But with Badiashile and now Fofana suffering injuries, he appears to have rocketed up the pecking order.

According to the Mirror, Chelsea have no intention of selling the defender and hope to tie him to a new contract.

