Transfer News: Joao Felix wanted by Al-Hilal; Chelsea prepare third bid for Moises Caicedo

Felix wanted by Al-Hilal

Joao Felix could be about to join the exodus to Saudi Arabia. The Atletico Madrid star, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Chelsea, is wanted by Al-Hilal, who have the cash to force through a move.

SOURCE: Daily Mirror

Chelsea prepare third Caicedo bid

Chelsea are readying a third offer for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to The Times. Caicedo was left out of the Seagulls’ squad for a friendly against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, with the club claiming it was due to a hamstring strain. However, it is likely due to the ongoing interest from Chelsea. The Blues have seen a £80million bid rejected last week and will return with a new offer. Brighton are using Declan Rice’s £105m move to Arsenal as a yard stick and want £100m for the Ecuador international.

SOURCE: The Times

Nottingham Forest eye move for Kasper Schmeichel

Nottingham Forest are in talks to sign former Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel from Nice, according to Eurosport Denmark. Nottingham Forest will face competition from two other unnamed Premier League sides who want to bring the Premier League-winning custodian back to England.

SOURCE: Eurosport Denmark

