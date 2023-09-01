SPORT

Transfer News: João Félix Set To Join Barcelona On Loan, Lazio Told They Can Sign Mason Greenwood

Joner
João Félix Set To Join Barcelona

João Félix is set to join FC Barcelona on a loan deal from Atlético Madrid. The Portuguese talent’s dream of donning the Barça jersey is about to become a reality, a move that has thrilled fans worldwide.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Lazio told they can sign Greenwood

Lazio have reportedly been told they can sign Mason Greenwood on a free transfer from Manchester United. The Italian outfit remain in talks with the England international over a deadline day move and there is every chance it could materialise before the window closes later tonight. According to Sky Italia, Lazio are making progress on a permanent deal for the 21-year-old. The report also adds that Lazio are looking at offering Greenwood a salary worth only £600,000 per year, which works out at around £11,500 per week. Greenwood currently earns in excess of £75,000 per week – but there’s an appreciation that he is unlikely to earn a salary as high as that again in the future.

SOURCE: Sky Italia

Chelsea in talks to sign Gabriel Moscardo

Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Corinthians for 17-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo. According to 90min, Premier League giants Chelsea are in talks with Brazilian behemoths Corinthians for their talented midfield prodigy Gabriel Moscardo. The 17-year-old came through the Corinthians setup, making his senior bow for the club earlier this year. He has since won ten caps for the Brazilian club and is a player whose reputation is on the rise.

SOURCE: 90min

Alex Bangura: Middlesbrough sign Cambuur full-back on four-year deal

Middlesbrough have signed Sierra Leone international Alex Bangura from Dutch side SC Cambuur on a four-year deal. The 24-year-old, who can play anywhere down the left side, has scored five goals in 113 games for the second-tier side, and has Eredivisie experience. Bangura began his career with Rotterdam giants Feyenoord but failed to make a first-team appearance at the De Kuyp.

SOURCE: BBC

