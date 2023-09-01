Transfer News: João Félix Set To Join Barcelona On Loan, Lazio Told They Can Sign Mason Greenwood

João Félix Set To Join Barcelona

João Félix is set to join FC Barcelona on a loan deal from Atlético Madrid. The Portuguese talent’s dream of donning the Barça jersey is about to become a reality, a move that has thrilled fans worldwide.

Source: Fabrizio Romano

Lazio told they can sign Greenwood

Lazio have reportedly been told they can sign Mason Greenwood on a free transfer from Manchester United. The Italian outfit remain in talks with the England international over a deadline day move and there is every chance it could materialise before the window closes later tonight. According to Sky Italia, Lazio are making progress on a permanent deal for the 21-year-old. The report also adds that Lazio are looking at offering Greenwood a salary worth only £600,000 per year, which works out at around £11,500 per week. Greenwood currently earns in excess of £75,000 per week – but there’s an appreciation that he is unlikely to earn a salary as high as that again in the future.

SOURCE: Sky Italia

Chelsea in talks to sign Gabriel Moscardo

Chelsea are reportedly in talks with Corinthians for 17-year-old Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Moscardo. According to 90min, Premier League giants Chelsea are in talks with Brazilian behemoths Corinthians for their talented midfield prodigy Gabriel Moscardo. The 17-year-old came through the Corinthians setup, making his senior bow for the club earlier this year. He has since won ten caps for the Brazilian club and is a player whose reputation is on the rise.

SOURCE: 90min

Alex Bangura: Middlesbrough sign Cambuur full-back on four-year deal

Middlesbrough have signed Sierra Leone international Alex Bangura from Dutch side SC Cambuur on a four-year deal. The 24-year-old, who can play anywhere down the left side, has scored five goals in 113 games for the second-tier side, and has Eredivisie experience. Bangura began his career with Rotterdam giants Feyenoord but failed to make a first-team appearance at the De Kuyp.

SOURCE: BBC

