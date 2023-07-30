SPORT

Transfer News: Jay-Z Wants To Buy Tottenham, Barcelona Believe Dembele Will Stay At The Club.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Jay-Z Wants To Buy Tottenham.

Jay-Z is considering a surprise move to buy Tottenham if owner Joe Lewis is convicted of insider trading. The club would be a distressed asset and the Brooklyn-born rapper could look to take advantage.

(Source: Sunday Express)

Barcelona Believes Dembele Will Stay At The Club.

Barcelona believe that Dembélé will continue at the club next season despite interest from Paris Saint Germain. But they also know that everything is in the hands of the player.

Source: ferrancorreas

Kessie Plots Barcelona Exit.

At Barcelona, everything could happen very quickly with Franck Kessié next week after the team return from the US. He has it clear that he has to leave the club as it appears that Fermín López is in front of him.

Source: Sport.

What do you think about this? Leave your comments below and follow for more information.

Photo Credit: Google.

Chizzy_Reality (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 9 hours ago
0 335 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

How Liverpool Could Line Up in 2023/24 If They Sign Lavia After Signing Szloboszlai and Mac Allister

6 mins ago

MUN Vs BVB: How Man Utd Could Line Up in Pre-season Friendly Game Against Borussia Dortmund

18 mins ago

Based On Current Form, Here Are The Top 5 Best Goalkeepers In The World Right Now

30 mins ago

Best Transfers in World Football in the 21st Century (2023)

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button