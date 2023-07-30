Transfer News: Jay-Z Wants To Buy Tottenham, Barcelona Believe Dembele Will Stay At The Club.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Jay-Z Wants To Buy Tottenham.

Jay-Z is considering a surprise move to buy Tottenham if owner Joe Lewis is convicted of insider trading. The club would be a distressed asset and the Brooklyn-born rapper could look to take advantage.

(Source: Sunday Express)

Barcelona Believes Dembele Will Stay At The Club.

Barcelona believe that Dembélé will continue at the club next season despite interest from Paris Saint Germain. But they also know that everything is in the hands of the player.

Source: ferrancorreas

Kessie Plots Barcelona Exit.

At Barcelona, everything could happen very quickly with Franck Kessié next week after the team return from the US. He has it clear that he has to leave the club as it appears that Fermín López is in front of him.

Source: Sport.

What do you think about this? Leave your comments below and follow for more information.

Photo Credit: Google.

Chizzy_Reality (

)