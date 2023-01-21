Transfer News: Jaub Kiwior Completes Arsenal Medical, Mancheter United Keeping Tabs On Lovro Majer

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Kiwior completes Arsenal medical

Arsenal are very close to announcing another new signing to follow hot on the heels of Leandro Trossard.

emerged yesterday that the Gunners had agreed a shock €25m deal with Serie A side Spezia for Polish defender Jakub Kiwior.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the 22-year-old has now passed his medical in north London and will be announced as Arsenal’s newest player after signing a five-and-a-half year deal.

Mancheter United keeping tabs on Lovro Majer

Manchester United are interested in signing Croatian international Lovro Majer according to reports in the Jeunes Footeux.

The 24-year-old Rennes midfielder has three and a half years left in his contract and has been impressive with his performances this season.

Juventus on Zaniolo’s priority list

According to reports in the Corriere dello Sport, AS Roma’s Nicolo Zaniolo’s relationship with Roma is completely broken and the forward prefers to move away from Rome.

Multiple clubs are being linked with the forward but he would rather stay in Serie A with Juventus being the player’s preference.

Inter Miami interested in Toni Kroos

According to GOAL, MLS side Inter Miami have registered their interest in veteran Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos and could make a move for him.

Kroos’ contract expires at the end of the season and he could call it quits on his time at Real Madrid. Apart from Inter Miami, other big European clubs such as Manchester City, Liverpool, and Juventus are reportedly interested in signing him too.

Ziyech pushing for Chelsea exit

Hakim Ziyech is reportedly looking to secure a move away from Chelsea.

The winger has made just four Premier League starts so far this season, and that is unlikely to improve after the signings of Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

Sport claim that Ziyech has offered himself to Barcelona, as he looks to find a club to take him away from Stamford Bridge.

Valencia want Pellistri on loan from Man Utd

Facundo Pellistri could join Valencia from Manchester United.

Fichajes reports Gennaro Gattuso’s team are eager to bring the the Uruguayan winger to La Liga for the remainder of the season.

Khalid311 (

)