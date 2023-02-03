Transfer News: Januzaj Joins Basaksehir On Loan, Man United Is Interested In Ansu Fati

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United Is Interested In Barcelona’s Star

Manchester United has “priority” over signing Barcelona star Ansu Fati.

The Red Devils are keen to sign the up-and-coming star and have identified him as one of their top targets should the La Liga team be willing to Liga with him.

His contract does have a £1 billion release clause, and Barcelona holds the ace if they want to keep him at the Nou Camp.

Januzaj Has Joined Basaksehir On Loan

Adnan Januzaj, a former Manchester United winger who struggled to make an impact for Sevilla, has joined Istanbul Basaksehir on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Belgian winger joined Jorge Sampaoli’s team on a free transfer from Real Sociedad last summer, but he has only made six appearances.

The Turkish mid-season window will close on February 8, providing local teams with a chance to sign any last-minute marginal players across Europe. And the former United player has dropped even further down the pecking order with the loan arrival of Bryan Gil from Tottenham.

