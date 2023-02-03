SPORT

Transfer News: Januzaj Joins Basaksehir On Loan, Man United Is Interested In Ansu Fati

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Man United Is Interested In Barcelona’s Star 

Manchester United has “priority” over signing Barcelona star Ansu Fati.

The Red Devils are keen to sign the up-and-coming star and have identified him as one of their top targets should the La Liga team be willing to Liga with him.

His contract does have a £1 billion release clause, and Barcelona holds the ace if they want to keep him at the Nou Camp.

Januzaj Has Joined Basaksehir On Loan

Adnan Januzaj, a former Manchester United winger who struggled to make an impact for Sevilla, has joined Istanbul Basaksehir on loan for the remainder of the season.

The Belgian winger joined Jorge Sampaoli’s team on a free transfer from Real Sociedad last summer, but he has only made six appearances.

The Turkish mid-season window will close on February 8, providing local teams with a chance to sign any last-minute marginal players across Europe. And the former United player has dropped even further down the pecking order with the loan arrival of Bryan Gil from Tottenham.

Isthisreal1 (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 338 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Chelsea players arrive stamford bridge ahead of tonight’s game against Fulham

5 mins ago

CHE VS FUL: Wrong Decisions Graham Potter Made In Today’s Starting Lineup

13 mins ago

Marcus Rashford Explains WhyThe Carabao Cup Is The First Cup Everyone Wants To Win

19 mins ago

Manchester united, Chelsea And Tottenham Squad Depth For The Remainder Of The 2022/23 Season

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button