Transfer News: Jakub Set For Arsenal Medical, Ten Hag On New Signings

21 hours ago
Jakub Set For Arsenal Medical

According to report from Fabrizio Romano his official Twitter page, Premier League giants Arsenal and Serie A side Spezia have just signed the documents/contracts for the potential transfer of Jakub Kiwior.

Reports from Fabrizio Romano states that the star player is set for his Arsenal medical as he will fly to London with his agent to complete the medical tests before signing a contract until June 2028.

Ten Hag On New Signings

Manchester United manager Ten Hag has dropped an update on the possibility of getting new signings this January transfer window. In a statement by the Manchester United manager according to Fabrizio Romano, he said: “As Man Utd, you always have to look for solutions — you always have to look for better and that’s what we will do”.

“We will be doing our research and if there are opportunities we have to go for it”

