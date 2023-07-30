Transfer News: Inter’s £30m bid for Balogun rejected by Arsenal, Monaco Reach Agreement For Salisu

Hojlund set to undergo Man Utd medical

United are closing in on the signing of Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund. According to Alfredo Pedulla, Hojlund is already in England for his medical, and it’s claimed a deal could be finalised as early as Saturday as United look to finally round off their striker search. It’s claimed the Red Devils will spend £64.5million to wrap up a deal for Hojlund, who has been dubbed a rising star after one season with Atalanta. The report claims the two teams expect to finalise the agreement on Saturday, while Hojlund won’t play in Atalanta’s friendly clash with Bournemouth this weekend.

Monaco Reach Agreement For Salisu.

Monaco and Southampton have reached an agreement for the transfer of Mohammed Salisu. Personal terms already sorted, medical to come early next week.

Ake Set For New Man City Contract.

Nathan Ake is set to sign his new four-year Manchester City contract this weekend. His new salary will be around £160,000-a-week.

Inter’s £30m bid for Balogun rejected by Arsenal

Arsenal have reportedly rejected Inter Milan’s opening offer of £30m for striker Folarin Balogun immediately and have demanded the Serie A side up their offer in order to land the American international, according to the Daily Express.

