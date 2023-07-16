Transfer News: Inter turns to Arsenal striker after putting off Lukaku’s deal, Ramsey joins Cardiff

Inter turns to Arsenal striker after putting off Lukaku’s deal

Inter Milan has turned its attention to Arsenal forward, Folarin balogun after cutting ties with Romelu Lukaku. Inter pulled out of Lukaku’s race after the striker started talks with their fierce rival, Juventus.

Inter Milan has now inquired about the young striker. According to reports, Inter is ready to negotiate a total package deal of £40M but Arsenal wants £50M. With his performance last season on loan in Reims, the striker is one of the best talent in football at the moment.

Aaron Ramsey returns to England

Former Arsenal midfielder, Aaron Ramsey has officially returned to England. Ramsey departed OGC Nice after his contracted ended last month. The Wales International has now signed a two year deal with EFL side, Cardiff City.

Chelsea new signing to decide loan move

Chelsea new player, Angela Gabriel will possibly go on a loan deal According to Fabrizio Romano. Chelsea completed the signing of the 2004 born talent last week for a total fee of £15M. Gabriel will travel with the squad to USA for the preseason but will make a loan decision before it ends.

Tadic chooses to stay in Europe

Dusan Tadic has decided to continuerejecting a 2 year deal proposal from Saudi. Tadic has now landed in Instabul to complete his free transfer move to Fenerbache

