Transfer News: Inter set to sign Sommer, Chelsea in talks to sign young striker, Deivid from Santos.

Inter set to sign Sommer.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Italian Club, Inter Milan are set to sign Sommer from Bayern Munich for a final fee of €6m. The goal keeper will replace Andre Onana who joined Manchester United this summer. Sommer will sign on Monday and undergo medical tests as new Inter goalkeeper.

Chelsea in talks to sign young striker, Deivid from Santos.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea are in talks to sign young striker, Deivid from Brazilian side, Santos. Chelsea sent an official bid of €15m fixed fee plus €5m add-ons. Santos are expected to accept Chelsea proposal very soon. The Brazilian striker has already agreed personal terms with Chelsea as he is keen on the move. After completion of the deal, Deivid will be loaned out to Strasbourg for one full season.

Atalanta trying to hijack Inter Milan move for Scamacca.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Atalanta are trying to hijack Inter Milan move for Scamacca. West Ham are not happy with Inter Milan €24m bid made today and they are ready to listen to Atalanta proposal.

