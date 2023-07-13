SPORT

Transfer News: Inter send new bid to Chelsea for Lukaku, Chelsea advancing in talks for Caicedo deal

Inter send new bid to Chelsea for Lukaku.

Inter have sent a new bid to Chelsea for Romelu Lukaku. The second bid sent worth €30m but it hasn’t matched Chelsea’s €40m asking price. Chelsea will decide on the next step soon as Inter and Chelsea will discuss again for the deal.

Chelsea advancing in talks for Caicedo deal.

Chelsea are now advancing in talks for Caicedo deal with Brighton as revealed by Fabrizio Romano. The two clubs are discussing the amount of fixed fee to be paid and Brighton stated that €70m is not enough to finalize the deal. Negotiations will continue as Chelsea wants to find a solution to this as soon as possible. The player is still keen on the move waiting for final decisions by clubs.

Al Hilal completes official signing.

Saudi club, Al Hilal have completed the permanent signing of Sergej Milinkovic Savic from Lazio for a fee of €40m.

