Transfer News: Inter Pull Out Of Race To Sign Lukaku, Leicester Working On Deal To Sign Casadei.

Here are some of the latest transfer news making the rounds in Europe at the moment…

Inter Pull Out Of Race To Sign Lukaku.

Inter Milan have pulled out of the Romelu Lukaku race due to the player negotiating with Juventus. It’s over between Lukaku and Inter and the Milan club will turn their attention elsewhere for an attacking reinforcement. Lukaku will not continue talks with Juventus.

(Source: DiMarzio)

Leicester Working On Deal To Sign Casadei.

Leicester City are working on a loan deal for Chelsea youngster Cesare Casadei. The 20 year old Italian midfielder is not in the Chelsea first team picture ahead of next season so a loan move away seems to be the best option for his development.

[Source: mcgrathmike and JPercyTelegraph]

Kohn Joins Monaco.

Philipp Köhn has left RB Salzburg and signed for AS Monaco. The reported fee is around €10m with a contract that runs until 2028.

(Source: AS_Monaco)

