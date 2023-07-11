SPORT

Transfer News: Inter preparing £35m bid for Lukaku, Arsenal want £50m for Balogun

Inter preparing £35m bid for Lukaku

Inter Milan are hopeful of putting together an offer worth £35m for Romelu Lukaku but it is likely to fall short of Chelsea’s valuation, according to Sky Sports. Lukaku is Inter’s number one target and the striker wants to return. He is prepared to take a huge pay cut to help make the deal happen but Chelsea are yet to receive a satisfactory offer from Inter.

The clubs remain in talks over a potential deal. Al Hilal want to sign Lukaku too and Juventus have held initial talks.

Arsenal want £50m for Balogun

There is huge interest in Folarin Balogun from clubs around Europe – including AC Milan, Marseille and Monaco – but no official offers have been submitted for the striker, who Arsenal value at £50m, according to Skysports.

Arsenal have not ruled out returning to the market should they generate enough money from sales. The club have been looking at strengthening their right-sided attacking options throughout the last few windows, while recruiting another midfielder has not been ruled out should Partey leave.

£50m man has decided to join Newcastle United

Fabrizio Romano has delivered an important update on the Harvey Barnes to Newcastle United transfer saga.

Tweeting yesterday, the trusted transfer news expert stated that a deal is likely now just days away for Barnes to officially leave Leicester for a move to Newcastle.

“Newcastle are planning to advance on Harvey Barnes deal next week,” Romano said.

“Talks are already underway but negotiations will continue in the next days to get it done. Barnes already accepted Newcastle as destination, deal depends on clubs and #NUFC outgoings.”

Solomon undergoing Spurs medical

Manor Solomon is undergoing a medical at Tottenham ahead of signing a long-term contract believed to be four years. Solomon is available on a free transfer after leaving Shakhtar Donetsk this summer.

Solomon impressed Spurs during his loan spell at Fulham last season.

