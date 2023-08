Transfer News: Inter Milan reach agreement to sign Pavard, Man City reach agreement to sign Doku.

Inter Milan reach agreement to sign Pavard.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Inter Milan have reached an agreement to sign Pavard from German Club, Inter Milan. A fee of €30m plus add-ons of €2/3m have been proposed. Final details are being clarified as the player is keen on the move. Bayern Munich want to find a replacement before giving green light.

Man City reach agreement to sign Doku.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Man City have reached an agreement to sign Doku from Rennes. A fee of €60m have been agreed and the deal will soon be finalized as player is keen on the move despite West Ham interest. Medical tests have already have been booked for this week.

Crystal Palace still pushing to sign Henderson.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Crystal Palace are pushing to sign Henderson from Manchester United. Nottingham Forest were also interested in the English goalkeeper but Crystal Palace are currently ahead of them in negotiations. Henderson will 100% leave Manchester United this summer.

