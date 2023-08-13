SPORT

Transfer News: Inter Milan in talks to sign Arnautovic, Ex-Man Utd midfielder, Fred joins Fenerbahçe

Inter Milan in talks to sign Arnautovic.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that Inter Milan are in talks to sign Arnautovic from Bologna. Negotiations are progressing to final details as both clubs want to finalize agreement for the deal. The striker already agreed personal terms with Inter Milan as he is keen on them.

Ex-Man Utd midfielder, Fred joins Fenerbahçe.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that ex-Man Utd midfielder, Fred has joined Turkish Club, Fenerbahçe. The Brazilian performed medical tests today to complete his move away from Manchester United. A fee of €15m plus add-ons was paid to finalize the signing of Fred.

Monaco to complete the signing of Denis Zakaria soon.

Fabrizio Romano revealed that French Club, Monaco are going to complete the signing of Denis Zakaria soon for a fee of €20m plus sell-on clause. The Swiss midfielder will arrive in Monaco today in order to undergo his medical tests tomorrow and sign documents as a new Monaco player.

