Transfer News: Inter Milan finalizes Yan Sommer deal; Chelsea Make £25M Offer For Olise

Inter Milan finalizes Yan Sommer deal

Inter Milan has finalized a deal for Yann Sommer, with a total fee of €6 million. The Swiss goalkeeper is expected to undergo a medical on Monday after arriving in Italy on Sunday to complete his move. Sommer will be filling the void left by André Onana, providing Inter with the desired replacement.

Chelsea Make £25M Offer For Olise

Chelsea have made a £25m verbal proposal to sign Michael Olise. Personal terms are already agreed. Chelsea still waiting for guarantees on his hamstring injury. (Source: fabrice_hawkins)

Philippe Coutinho’s Potential Departure from Aston Villa

Aston Villa’s Brazilian playmaker, Philippe Coutinho, might be on the move as interest from a Qatari club surfaces. While Coutinho has reportedly received offers from Saudi clubs earlier this summer, he could leave Aston Villa if a promising proposal comes his way. The situation remains fluid as negotiations are yet to begin in earnest.

Manchester United sign Harry Amass from Watford

Manchester United have completed the signing of 16-year-old Harry Amass from Watford, on a four year contract. Fabrizio Romano states the youngster has officially relocated from London to Manchester, confirming reports earlier in the summer that a deal had been agreed between the two clubs.

